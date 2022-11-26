Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,131 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at $950,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,228,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after buying an additional 23,007 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth $3,144,000. Canal Insurance CO boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 42.9% during the second quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 254.5% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. 21.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

FLNC stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.42. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $36.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Fluence Energy

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

In related news, CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $290,336.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,590 shares in the company, valued at $570,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

