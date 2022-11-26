Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 24,034 Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 9.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after buying an additional 31,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 17.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after buying an additional 46,771 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $166,651.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,040 shares in the company, valued at $18,210,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $166,651.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,210,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,208 shares of company stock worth $1,549,651. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Stock Performance

Ciena stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.79. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. TheStreet downgraded Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.74.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also

