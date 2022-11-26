Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 9,900 Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth $56,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 82.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth $124,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $43,141.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,747.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,074 shares of company stock worth $170,481. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 0.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $80.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.36. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $63.78 and a twelve month high of $196.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

