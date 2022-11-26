Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Banner were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Banner by 88.8% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Banner during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Banner during the second quarter valued at $517,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BANR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $71.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $75.72. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

