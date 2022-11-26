Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 21,650 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,109,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,552 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,761,636,000 after purchasing an additional 408,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,353,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,235,451,000 after buying an additional 250,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after buying an additional 2,715,820 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Argus upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.76.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $126.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

