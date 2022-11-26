Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 369,445 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 19,727 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 454,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Radiant Logistics Stock Performance

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.93. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 2.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RLGT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Radiant Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Radiant Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.