Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,675 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Archaea Energy were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

Archaea Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LFG opened at $25.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Archaea Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Archaea Energy Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LFG. Wells Fargo & Company cut Archaea Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

(Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, RNG and Power. As of December 31, 2021, it owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 29 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 18 states, including 11 operated facilities that produce pipeline-quality RNG and 18 LFG to renewable electricity production facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.