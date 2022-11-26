Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBM. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 24,908 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.
Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 1.1 %
Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.78.
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
