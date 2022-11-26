Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,969 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 24,517 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 173.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 19.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FL. StockNews.com raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Foot Locker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.61.

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

Foot Locker Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $380,113.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,740,578 shares in the company, valued at $497,264,759.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $380,113.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,740,578 shares in the company, valued at $497,264,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 36.45%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

