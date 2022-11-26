Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.04 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 532.4% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.74.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $232.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.73. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

