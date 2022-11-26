Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMBC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 62.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ambac Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

