Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $110.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.80 and a 200-day moving average of $92.73. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 20.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.