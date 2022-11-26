Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $870,000 Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 132,213 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 3.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 13.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 116,871 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3,620.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 69,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $46.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.