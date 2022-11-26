Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $938,000 Stock Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 65.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brigham Minerals from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Brigham Minerals Price Performance

Brigham Minerals Cuts Dividend

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average is $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.86. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Brigham Minerals Profile

(Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.