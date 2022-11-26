Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,621 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 19,069 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 349,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 34,372 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBLU opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.51. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Melius began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

