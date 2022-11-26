Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.05 Million in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of JOYY by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after acquiring an additional 906,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JOYY by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,581 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JOYY by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after acquiring an additional 308,212 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in shares of JOYY by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 784,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after acquiring an additional 22,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of JOYY by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 23,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

JOYY Price Performance

YY opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $55.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.54.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.49. JOYY had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.507 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently 274.32%.

JOYY Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

