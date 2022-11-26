Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.05 Million in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WWW. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,757 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 16,108 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WWW opened at $11.24 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Williams Trading downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CL King downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

