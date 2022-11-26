Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.07 Million in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 21.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at about $31,336,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

WTFC stock opened at $89.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.93. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

