Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.17 Million in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 191,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in DHT by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 1,591,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 963,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DHT by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,425,164 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 551,075 shares in the last quarter. QVT Financial LP acquired a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $3,113,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DHT by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,978,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,473,000 after purchasing an additional 522,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHT opened at $10.24 on Friday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -511.74 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -799.60%.

DHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of DHT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

