Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.19 Million in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 890.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 84,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 75,971 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $104.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $111.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 45,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,182,586.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,352,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,620,121.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.