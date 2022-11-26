Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $988,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 195.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXC opened at $40.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

