Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $694,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 38.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 47,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,441,000.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LPL Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

In related news, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,920,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,061,739 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $231.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.65 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.