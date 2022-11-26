Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,171 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,711 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AbbVie by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,657,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,305,000 after purchasing an additional 940,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $159.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.00.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Argus cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.56.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.