Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Otter Tail by 65.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,010,000 after acquiring an additional 40,420 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 122.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 77.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $82.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OTTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

