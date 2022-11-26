Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OCN opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 18.74 and a current ratio of 18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $262.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.96. Ocwen Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $41.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.41.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ocwen Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

