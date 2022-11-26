Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 427,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 843.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAB opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $26.05.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

