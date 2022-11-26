Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,147,000 after buying an additional 183,323 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.47 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 35.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

