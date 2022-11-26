Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 457,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 144,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 161.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27,606 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

RLX opened at $1.88 on Friday. RLX Technology Inc. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $5.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of -0.23.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 31.28%.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

