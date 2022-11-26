Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,674,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,858,000 after purchasing an additional 250,908 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,417,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,421,000 after acquiring an additional 28,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCO shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

NYSE:BCO opened at $60.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $73.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

