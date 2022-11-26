Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,988 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $183.34 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.