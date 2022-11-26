Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4,164.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in 3M were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in 3M by 1,026.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $129.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.15. The company has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $181.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

