Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,945 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Copa by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Copa by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Copa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Copa by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copa by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Copa Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Copa stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $97.63. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Copa Profile
Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Copa (CPA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.