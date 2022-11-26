Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,945 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Copa by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Copa by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Copa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Copa by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copa by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $97.63. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

