Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,327 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Evergy were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 69.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EVRG opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average is $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.