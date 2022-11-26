Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Banner were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth $20,165,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Banner by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,597,000 after buying an additional 124,919 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,288,000 after buying an additional 72,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,607,000 after buying an additional 71,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the second quarter worth about $3,427,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

BANR stock opened at $71.62 on Friday. Banner Co. has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $75.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

