Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1,224.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 73.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 44.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFBC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $75.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $81.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

