Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 14,072 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,072 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 2.0% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 2.2% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Perrigo by 0.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Perrigo by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

PRGO opened at $32.95 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -165.08%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

