Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 19,559 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,559 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,088,000 after purchasing an additional 46,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,850,000 after buying an additional 666,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,613,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,412,000 after acquiring an additional 52,028 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 851,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,192,000 after acquiring an additional 69,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $37.79 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAGE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

(Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.