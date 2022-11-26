Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 19,559 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,559 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,088,000 after purchasing an additional 46,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,850,000 after buying an additional 666,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,613,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,412,000 after acquiring an additional 52,028 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 851,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,192,000 after acquiring an additional 69,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SAGE opened at $37.79 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75.
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.
