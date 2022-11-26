Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 36,035 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,035 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,363 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,819,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,090,719,000 after purchasing an additional 316,450 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,418,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $945,771,000 after buying an additional 244,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,160 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $65.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.72. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

A number of analysts have commented on FIS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.93.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

