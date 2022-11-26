Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 4,961 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1,108.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 9.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Proto Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $25.71 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $697.18 million, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average is $41.05.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

