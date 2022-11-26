Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 52,150 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,150 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 11,555.1% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,560 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,865,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 666.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 751,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,876,000 after acquiring an additional 653,698 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,566,000 after acquiring an additional 634,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,018,000 after acquiring an additional 345,616 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Global Payments Trading Up 1.5 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.63.

GPN opened at $101.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 461.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.20. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.99 and a 1-year high of $153.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.