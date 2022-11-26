Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 588 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,541,000 after purchasing an additional 184,272 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,545,000 after buying an additional 212,961 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after buying an additional 525,319 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,650,000 after buying an additional 106,730 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,948,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,661,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. TheStreet cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.41.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $220.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.55 and its 200-day moving average is $241.66. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 40.07%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

