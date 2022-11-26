Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 9,845 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,845 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 95,019 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 465,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of SolarWinds to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

SolarWinds Stock Down 0.3 %

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

(Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.