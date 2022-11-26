Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.16 Million Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,885,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,256,000 after purchasing an additional 145,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,313,000 after buying an additional 30,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after buying an additional 25,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $236,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,930.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

CTBI stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $856.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.75. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.74.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.