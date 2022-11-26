Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 81,100 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 83.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

AU stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $26.96.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Investec cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

