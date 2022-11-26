Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APLS. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 137,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APLS. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $17,409,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 963,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,786,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,409,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,631,463 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

APLS opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.36. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.27). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.70%. The company had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.23 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

