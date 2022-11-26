Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,645,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,287,000 after purchasing an additional 270,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Avantor by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVTR. Cowen downgraded Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Avantor to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.93.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $738,684.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVTR opened at $21.44 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

