Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 19.5% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on KOF. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is 60.39%.
Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.
