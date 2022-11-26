Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,767 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 503,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 307,821 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $23.11 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLOK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek bought 456,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

