Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185,951 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.53. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

