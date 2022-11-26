Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.79

Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.79 and traded as high as $49.72. Heartland Financial USA shares last traded at $49.37, with a volume of 85,278 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.79.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.57 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 1,098.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 18,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,631,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,748,000 after buying an additional 83,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

